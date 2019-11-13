Did a veteran steal from an Algiers store while wearing a Korea veteran hat on Veterans Day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for two men who are accused of stealing from an Algiers store on Veterans Day. One of them may have been a veteran because he was wearing a Korea veteran cap.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened at the Dollar Tree in the 4500 block of General Meyer Avenue on Veterans Day, November 11, at about 1:00 in the afternoon. The store's security camera recorded much of what happened.

The pair is seen walking to the corner aisles of the store where the scented sprays, air fresheners, and candles are. One of the men appears to be wearing a Korea veteran cap with a 50 year anniversary emblem on it.

The two are seen taking various items from the shelves. According to police, they stole the items.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.