MANDEVILLE - Both lanes of the northbound span of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway are closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision shut down the bridge at mile marker 21.7 just before 12:45 p.m. this afternoon, according to Causeway officials.

There has been no indication when the bridge will reopen.

Stay tuned to WGNO for details.