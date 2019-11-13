× Abita Springs main gets 50 years in prison for sexual battery of a minor

COVINGTON, LA.– District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Jinel Sexton, 39, of Abita Springs, was sentenced Friday as a multiple offender by District Judge Scott Gardner to 50 years in prison for sexual battery of a victim under 13.

Sexton had been found guilty by a St. Tammany Parish jury on Oct. 25 of committing sexual battery on a 12-year-old girl in January 2017.

The victim first reported the incident to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in a call to 9-1-1. She said Sexton gave her three pills, which made her fall asleep, and she awakened in the bed with him touching her sexually.

The jury rejected Sexton’s claim that he was the one who fell asleep and woke up to find the victim on top of him.

The jury voted unanimously to find him guilty.

The defendant has prior convictions for simple burglary, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, simple battery, criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana.

Assistant District Attorneys Casey Dieck and Holly McGinness prosecuted the case with the help of District Attorney’s Office Investigator Chris Johnson. The case was investigated by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office under the guidance of lead detective Carli Messina.