× A frigid Wednesday morning

It is very cold outside Wednesday morning. Current temperatures are running in the mid to upper 20s north, and low to mid 30s south. As expected the New Orleans metro area was just above freezing but everybody else is at or below.

Another degree or two drop will be possible through 7 AM before slowly temperature begin to rebound.

Otherwise another chilly afternoon is on the way. Look for highs only in the low 50s today which means most of the day will be in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase through the day as well ahead of some showers for Thursday