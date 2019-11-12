Woman killed after collision with Amtrak train in Kenner

KENNER, LA – On Tuesday, a woman was killed when her pickup truck collided with an Amtrak train.

The accident occurred around 2:20 P.M. at the intersection of Kenner Avenue and Clay Street.

Police say the driver’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side when she went around a crossing guard.

The victim was ejected from the truck and was pronounced deceased at hospital. Her name will be released after notifications are made.