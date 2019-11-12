Woman killed after collision with Amtrak train in Kenner

Photo Gallery
KENNER, LA – On Tuesday, a woman was killed when her pickup truck collided with an Amtrak train.
The accident occurred around 2:20 P.M. at the intersection of Kenner Avenue and Clay Street.
Police say the driver’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side when she went around a crossing guard.
The victim was ejected from the truck and was pronounced deceased at hospital.
Her name will be released after notifications are made.
No passengers on the train were injured.
The train did not derail and has been released.