Watch brazen jewelry thief strike Slidell shop

Posted 11:58 AM, November 12, 2019
SLIDELL - The Slidell Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a brazen jewelry thief.

The unidentified man walked into RG Jewelers around 4 p.m. on November 7 and sprinted out a short time later with over $10,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspect, who was wearing shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark-rimmed glasses, spoke to a store clerk for several minutes before making his move.

In surveillance video from the store, the suspect can be seen reaching over a counter, sliding open a display case, and grabbing several pieces of jewelry.

The store clerk was able to knock one item from the brazen thief’s hands, but he quickly doubled back and grabbed it before running from the store.

The suspect drove away in a newer model Chevrolet Colorado, according to the SPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Taylor at (985) 646-6174 or ktaylor@slidellpd.com. You can also submit a tip on  www.slidellpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

