Top Tigers: LSU leaps Ohio State, now #1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, Bama drops to 5

After LSU’s 46-41 win over Alabama, there’s a clear number one in college football.

LSU has jumped to the top of College Football Playoff rankings, ahead of Ohio State. Clemson is number three, Georgia is number four. Alabama dropped to number 5, following by Oregon, Utah, Minnesota, Penn State, and Oklahoma to round out the top 10.

The Tigers are also number one in two polls, the AP writers poll and USA Today coaches poll.

At the greater New Orleans quarterback club, former LSU offensive lineman T-Bob Hebert said the Tigers have already moved on from Alabama, and are getting ready for Ole Miss.

Hebert was an offensive lineman for the 2011 Tigers, who beat Alabama in the regular season, and won the Southeastern Conference championship.

LSU is a three touchdown favorite for Saturday's 6 pm kickoff in Oxford, Mississippi.

The CFB championship game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Monday January 13th.

Ironically, all three of LSU's appearances in the championship game since 2003 have been played at the Superdome. LSU beat Oklahoma in January of 2004, Ohio State in January of 2008, and lost to Alabama in January of 2012.