Test Kitchen Taylor: Cinnamon Butter Carrots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Kenny Lopez gave Test Kitchen Taylor this recipe - it's supposed to be all the craze this Thanksgiving. What do you think?

Cinnamon Butter Carrots

15 carrots, peeled and stems removed

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup boiling water

1 tablespoon orange juice

Fresh parsley, chopped, optional

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Clean carrots and arrange in a 9" x 13" baking dish.

Using an electric mixer, cream the butter, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. While the mixer is running, slowly add the boiling water and orange juice.

Pour mixture over the carrots and cover the dish with aluminum foil. Bake for 90 minutes.

Remove the foil and transfer carrots to a serving platter. Drizzle carrots with the melted cinnamon butter from the baking dish. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!