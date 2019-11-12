Singing sensation Maren Morris up for six CMA Awards 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- While Maren Morris was in New Orleans late last year, WGNO's Kenny Lopez talked with country music singing sensation Maren Morris.

She's up for six CMA Awards 2019, the most of any artist this year. Maren Morris is up for six awards including, "Album of the Year" for her hit album, "Girl" and "Female Vocalist of the Year." Tune into the 53rd Annual CMA Awards" on WGNO on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to see if she wins!

You may remember Maren Morris rang in the new year in New Orleans for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Watch the full interview with her below:

