Mandeville street to be renamed in honor of Capt. Liberto

MANDEVILLE - The Mandeville City Council has voted unanimously to rename a street in honor of Captain Vincent Liberto, who was killed in the line of duty.

Messina Street will be officially renamed on November 15, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

The street runs besides Mandeville City Hall and connects to the rear entrance of the Mandeville Police Department.

Liberto was initially involved in a car chase that began in the Old Mandeville area on September 20 and ended near the intersection of Hwy 190 and Hwy 22.

Liberto and another officer were shot when the suspect opened fire. Liberto died at the scene.

Liberto was a graduate of Brother Martin High School and served in the United States Marine Corps for more than a decade. He joined the Mandeville Police Department in 1994.

After the street renaming ceremony, Liberto’s name will be added to the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall at the Justice Center in Covington.