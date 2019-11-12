× JPSO investigates Harvey homicide

HARVEY LA.– Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating a murder that happened Monday evening in Harvey.

According to investigators, deputies got the call of a shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Chickapin Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

One man was detained at the scene of the incident.

Detectives say that the investigation is ongoing and they have yet to determine if the detained man will face charges.

They believe that the incident started as a dispute between neighbors.