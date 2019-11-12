Homecoming: LSU’s Wade returns to play VCU

At Virginia Commonwealth, Will Wade led the Rams to back to back NCAA tournaments.
The LSU coach returns to play his old team Wednesday night. Game time is 5:00 pm central time at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Monday, Wade told Louisiana media that VCU evokes great memories.
Last Friday night, LSU beat Bowling Green 88-79.
Wade is 44-20 in his third season at LSU. At VCU, he won 51, and lost 20.
LSU's starting lineup for VCU will include guards Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart, and a front court of Charles Manning, Jr., Darius Days, and Trendon Watford.