× Freezing temps on the way!

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for the northern half of the area tonight into Wednesday morning. This is issued when temperatures in the mid 20s are expected. This means damage to pipes and plants can occur. It’s a good idea to wrap up any exposed pipes or faucets that you may have if you are north of the lakes and in southern Mississippi.

A Freeze Warning on the south shore means it’s a good idea to protect any sensitive plants. While a freeze in the city of New Orleans itself is unlikely areas outside of the I-10 corridor could see temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Forecast lows by Wednesday morning could reach the mid 20s in the northern half of the area. While these numbers may be a little bit of a stretch, 25-26 will certainly be possible. Very cold conditions look likely.

We will stay chilly Wednesday with less wind and highs only in the low 50s.