Remember the glory day yesterday when New Orleans reached a high temperature of 82 degrees?! Yep, those mild temperatures are GONE! A huge winter wake-up call arrived overnight bringing near record bitterly cold temperatures across Louisiana.

Here’s what you can expect tonight:

FREEZE WARNING — Expanded to include areas along & south of I-10 from 8PM tonight until 8AM Wednesday morning. This warning now includes Metro New Orleans. Low temps 30-36. Bring pets inside or provide a warm place for them tonight! Cover or bring in sensitive tropical plants!

HARD FREEZE WARNING — Issued tonight for the Northshore, most of North-Central Acadiana, & the Mississippi Coast. Wrap exposed pipes. Pencil-thin trickle of the faucet would be a good precautionary idea. Bring in pets & cover plants!

For all areas within the Freeze Warning or Hard Freeze Warning, make sure to check on your family members, friends, and relatives…especially the elderly. Make sure that they have operational heaters to stay warm overnight tonight as the coldest weather of the fall season so far moves in!