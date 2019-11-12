Fête des Fromages aka the NOLA Cheese Fest

Fête des Fromages

“Back for a second year, Fête des Fromages is a celebration of all things cheese set against the backdrop of the culinary mecca of New Orleans…  On Saturday, taste more than 150 cheeses and meet cheesemakers from around the world on the grounds of the New Orleans Jazz Museum.  Enjoy unlimited cheese samples and purchase wine, beer, and cocktails of your choice.  Hang out on the lawn and listen to local bands, or watch chefs battle it out on stage in a race to break down giant wheels of cheese.  VIPs enjoy exclusive perks.” – fetedefromages.com

  • Saturday, November 16, 2019
  • New Orleans Jazz Museum
    • New Orleans Mint
    • 400 Esplanade Avenue
    • New Orleans, LA 70116
  • Time
    • General Admission: 12:00pm – 4:00pm
    • VIP Admission: 11:00am – 4:00pm
  • Admission
    • VIP Ticket
      • Cheese Fanatic ticket: $130 (age 21+)
        • Includes: Early festival access at 11 AM, improved outdoor VIP lounge with food and swag, complimentary bar in the VIP lounge, unlimited cheese and specialty food samples, unlimited festival re-entry, and entrance to The New Orleans Jazz Museum
      • Cheese Lover ticket: $65 (age 21+)
        • Includes: Early access at 11 AM: Beat the crowds and have more intimate conversations with cheesemakers, 3 free drinks, unlimited cheese and specialty food samples, unlimited festival re-entry, and entrance to The New Orleans Jazz Museum
    • General Admission
      • Cheese Enthusiast ticket: $35 (age 17+)
        • Includes: Unlimited cheese and specialty food samples, unlimited festival re-entry, and entrance to The New Orleans Jazz Museum
      • Petit Fromage ticket: $10 (ages 4-16)
        • Includes: Unlimited cheese and specialty food samples, unlimited festival re-entry, and entrance to The New Orleans Jazz Museum
      • Children three and under are free
  • Schedule of Events
  • Music

Click here to purchase tickets to the Fête des Fromages.

Click here for more information about the Fête des Fromages.

Urban South Brewery

“It’s a place where fast-paced meets laid-back, where charm and grit mingle, and where everything’s shared.  Down here, we share meals, laughter, and our homes.   And we love sharing our work with you.  We’ve set the table for a pretty serious party, honoring modern Southern values with worthy and daring beers.  We’d be honored if you’d join us… Our kid-friendly taproom is open seven days a week on Tchoupitoulas Street near the New Orleans Convention Center.  At the taproom, you can enjoy our year-round and seasonal beers as well as special taproom-only beers.  Crowlers, growlers and cans are available to go.” – urbansouthbrewery.com

  • Address
    • 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street
    • New Orleans, LA70130
  • Phone
  • Urban South Brewery Beer
  • Hours
    • Monday-Wednesday: 12:00pm – 9:00pm
    • Thursday-Friday: 12:00pm – 10:00pm
    • Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm
    • Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
  • Tours
    • Fri, Sat & Sun – Hourly from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
      • Cost: $10 includes a souvenir glass and two beers

Click here for more information about Urban South Brewery.

