Fête des Fromages aka the NOLA Cheese Fest

“Back for a second year, Fête des Fromages is a celebration of all things cheese set against the backdrop of the culinary mecca of New Orleans… On Saturday, taste more than 150 cheeses and meet cheesemakers from around the world on the grounds of the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Enjoy unlimited cheese samples and purchase wine, beer, and cocktails of your choice. Hang out on the lawn and listen to local bands, or watch chefs battle it out on stage in a race to break down giant wheels of cheese. VIPs enjoy exclusive perks.” – fetedefromages.com

Saturday, November 16, 2019

New Orleans Jazz Museum New Orleans Mint 400 Esplanade Avenue New Orleans, LA 70116

Time General Admission: 12:00pm – 4:00pm VIP Admission: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Admission VIP Ticket Cheese Fanatic ticket: $130 (age 21+) Includes: Early festival access at 11 AM , i mproved outdoor VIP lounge with food and swag , complimentary bar in the VIP lounge, u nlimited cheese and specialty food samples, u nlimited festival re-entry, and e ntrance to The New Orleans Jazz Museum Cheese Lover ticket: $65 (age 21+) Includes: Early access at 11 AM: Beat the crowds and have more intimate conversations with cheesemakers , 3 free drinks, u nlimited cheese and specialty food samples, u nlimited festival re-entry , and entrance to The New Orleans Jazz Museum General Admission Cheese Enthusiast ticket: $35 (age 17+) Includes: Unlimited cheese and specialty food samples, u nlimited festival re-entry , and entrance to The New Orleans Jazz Museum Petit Fromage ticket: $10 (ages 4-16) Includes: Unlimited cheese and specialty food samples, u nlimited festival re-entry , and entrance to The New Orleans Jazz Museum Children three and under are free

Schedule of Events 11:00am: Early opening for The Big Cheese, Cheese Boss, Cheese Fanatic and Cheese Lover ticket holders Noon: Doors open for Cheese enthusiast ticket holders 1:00pm: Chefs battle it out to crack open giant wheels of cheese on stage 3:00pm: 200lb Emmentaler Cheese Wheel Cutting on stage

Music 11:00am: DJ Nice Rack on stage Noon: HARMONOUCHE on stage 2:00pm: Meschiya Lake and The Little Big Horns on stage 3:15pm: Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots on stage



Urban South Brewery

“It’s a place where fast-paced meets laid-back, where charm and grit mingle, and where everything’s shared. Down here, we share meals, laughter, and our homes. And we love sharing our work with you. We’ve set the table for a pretty serious party, honoring modern Southern values with worthy and daring beers. We’d be honored if you’d join us… Our kid-friendly taproom is open seven days a week on Tchoupitoulas Street near the New Orleans Convention Center. At the taproom, you can enjoy our year-round and seasonal beers as well as special taproom-only beers. Crowlers, growlers and cans are available to go.” – urbansouthbrewery.com

Address 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street New Orleans, LA70130

Phone (504) 267-4852

Urban South Brewery Beer

Hours Monday-Wednesday: 12:00pm – 9:00pm Thursday-Friday: 12:00pm – 10:00pm Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm

Tours Fri, Sat & Sun – Hourly from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: $10 includes a souvenir glass and two beers



