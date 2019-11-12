Coast Guard searching for Slidell man missing in the water near Empire

Posted 3:46 AM, November 12, 2019, by
coast guard rescue ots

NEW ORLEANS– The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a person in the water near Empire, Louisiana, Monday.

That man has been identified as Mark Matherne of Slidell.

The Coast Guard received a call of a sunken vessel, southwest of Empire, Louisiana.

The boat was located in the vicinity of Shell Island Bay.

The Coast Guard has deployed a Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, a 29-foot response boat and a 24-foot special purpose craft to search for Matherne.

They are being assisted by the State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

