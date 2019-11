Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For King and Country, the evening will be filled with "firsts." First attending, performing and singing their hit "God Only Knows" with the country queen, Dolly Parton, standing beside them.

Partnering up with the country music icon became a goal for the duo after watching Dolly's work in the film "Dumplin'."

Dolly, who comes from a spiritual background, said the song touched her at a time she needed lifted up.