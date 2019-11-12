53rd Annual CMA Awards: Garth and Trisha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The night will end with the coveted entertainer of the year award and one of those nominees is no stranger to the night's biggest honor.

Garth Brooks is a 6 time CMA Entertainer of the Year Winner. Stephanie Langston caught up with Garth and his better half, Trisha while they were donating hours of their time to build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.

Their love for one another shines well beyond the sweat and dirt, while the CMA Music Awards are still top of mind.

Of the night, Garth said, "The coolest thing is that I'll be going with the most gorgeous date in the room that night. No offense to anyone else."

But look out Trisha, Garth has his eyes already set on his next love- who will share the CMA spotlight center stage.

"I think I'm doing something with my next wife, Blake Shelton. I think we are doing a duet together," said Brooks.

Eric Church, Chris Stapelton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also hoping to land the big win, but Garth says the honor really belongs to the band and crew.