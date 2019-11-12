53rd Annual CMA Awards: Dolly Parton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She says she never let's a rhinestone go unturned- and we got an exclusive look at how Dolly Parton plans to shine on the 53rd Annual CMA Awards stage.

Stephanie Langston paid a visit to Dolly's Brentwood property and sat down with her creative designer, who showed us the inspiration behind the looks you will see on the leading lady of country, on country music's biggest night.

Creative Director, Steve Summer's says his team is trying something new on the queen of country, "It's a brilliant idea. I just don't know that we pulled it off right. I'll know Tuesday if it did or didn't, and you will know when you watch the CMA's.

The plan is for Dolly to wear a basic slip, that Summers will build multiple looks off of throughout the awards show.

Dolly will don around a half dozen looks, but each will have a back up or two.

Summers says she will have at least 20 costumes on hand.

And for this awards show we will see less rhinestones, "When she says she wants it toned down a little bit, that means instead of 50,000 stones there is going to be 10,000. So there is going to be plenty. Dolly will sparkle forever, that's a given."