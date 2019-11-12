101.1 WNOE’s Ashley George gives her 2019 CMA predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The 53rd Country Music Association Awards ceremony airs tomorrow night on WGNO-TV and we had Ashley George from 101.1 WNOE stop by to give us a couple of her predictions.

George says, "I kinda have a feeling that Carrie Underwood's gonna take it all.

I think with her Cry Pretty album I think she had a really big year, and I think she's gonna take it all and I think part of her being the host this year and the host for so many years in the past I think she has a big leg up on them. I think all the other ones are coming up great, and they're awesome female artists, but it's gonna be Carrie's year."

As for Male Vocalist of the Yes, George told us "I'm gonna give it to Luke Combs this year. Luke Combs has had a really big year and his tour, he was on tour with Brooks and Dunn, and I think he's gonna take it all and I think he deserves it."

The fun kicks off tomorrow at 5pm with our live stream on wgno.com.

At 6:30pm, you can see the Red Carpet Special followed by the 2019 CMA Awards on WGNO-TV.