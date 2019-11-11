× Winter is coming

A very strong cold front is on the way through the next couple of days. Expect the coldest air of the season with a freeze likely in the northern parts of the area.

For your Veteran’s Day it is going to be very nice. We’re going to see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through the afternoon with increasing clouds. A few spotty showers will be possible by tonight as the front moves through. Not a big rain maker though.

The big story will be the colder air behind this system for Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be 30 degrees colder than Monday with mid 40s. Expect very windy conditions on Tuesday at 15-25.

Then clear skies will lead to very cold weather Wednesday morning. Look for lows 25-28 along and north of I-12. Expect low 30s south of the lake.

It would be a good idea to make plans to protect your plants and certainly your pets Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be warming gradually through the end of the week.