Weather Whiplash! Freeze Warnings Issued ahead of Arctic cold front!

Heads Up!

Arctic cold front arrives overnight tonight, bringing bitter cold conditions by tomorrow morning! Get ready to put a double dash of Tabasco in your gumbo and break out the heavy winter coats for the coldest temperatures so far this fall!

Many spots will struggle to climb above 45 degrees tomorrow afternoon with wind chills in the lower 30s.

FREEZE WARNING — Issued from 8PM Tuesday evening until 8AM Wednesday morning or the Northshore & surrounding areas away from Lake Pontchartrain including the Mississippi Coast.

Temperatures within the freeze warning will drop between 26-32 for 6-12 hours. This means protect pets, plants, and people. Wouldn’t hurt to leave a precautionary light drip of the faucet…especially if your pipes are exposed.

For Metro New Orleans, low temperatures will drop to the 32-36 degree range. Patchy frost likely. Protect pets, plants, and people. No need to worry about pipes.