Vets and Criminal Justice

Posted 5:49 PM, November 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

On this Veterans Day, a bill to help veterans caught in the criminal justice system is making its way through Congress.

Florida Congressman Charlie Crist/D-FL introduced the “Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act” that would provide the counseling and support to veterans as they adjust to civilian life.

Kellie Meyer reports the House has passed the bill, and VA Secretary Robert Wilkie says the administration supports it…and other efforts to help veterans make their way in society successfully.

