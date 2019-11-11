Veteran Bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The transition from military to civilian life is challenging for many veterans, but a Bakery in Washington D.C. is working to ease that transition one scone at a time.

Dog Tag Bakery serves as a living business school for wounded veterans, their spouses and caregivers. Its mission is to help provide a recipe for success for veterans making the transition into the civilian workforce.

The participants enroll in a five-month program where they receive an education at Georgetown University and real-life work experience at Dog Tag Bakery.

According to Hire Heroes, some 200,000 service members leave the military in the United States each year.

Anna Wiernicki reports their number one request is for employment assistance.