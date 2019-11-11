“The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” nominee statistics: First-time nominees

2019 First-time CMA Awards nominees include:

SARAH AARONS – Song of the Year (“GIRL”) – Aarons earns her first nod as a songwriter on Maren Morris’ “GIRL.” She has collaborated with Zedd and Alessia Cara on their song “Stay,” as well as Zedd and Morris’ hit “The Middle.” The songwriter also contributed to four songs on Khalid’s recent album Free Spirit.

HANNAH LUX DAVIS – Music Video of the Year (“Rainbow”) – Davis tallies her first nomination for directing the music video for Kacey Musgraves’ hit “Rainbow.” Davis has collaborated with artists like Ariana Grande, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, DNCE, Fifth Harmony, Bebe Rexha and more. The director’s work includes numerous documentaries, television commercials, live event visuals, and over 110 music videos.

DEVIN DAWSON – Song of the Year (“God’s Country”) – Dawson garners his first nod as a songwriter on Blake Shelton’s hit “God’s Country.” The singer-songwriter released his own debut LP “Dark Horse,” in 2018, which included his County Airplay Top 10 hit, “All On Me.”

LINDSAY ELL – Event of the Year (“What Happens in a Small Town”) – Ell earns a nomination in the Musical Event of the Year category for her duet with Brantley Gilbert, “What Happens in a Small Town.” The musician, singer and songwriter has toured with artists such as Brad Paisley, Sugarland and Keith Urban. Her first full-length album The Projectincludes hits like “Criminal” and “Worth the Wait.” She also released The Continuum Project, her take on John Mayer’s 2006 Continuumalbum.

JENEE FLEENOR – Musician of the Year (Fiddle) – Fleenor tallies her first nomination for Musician of the Year. She is a member of Blake Shelton’s band and performs regularly in the house band of NBC’s hit show “The Voice.”She’s recorded on hit records by Shelton, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, Steven Tyler, Ronnie Dunn, Joe Nichols, Reba, Don Williams and Trisha Yearwood.

DAVID GARCIA – Album of the Year (Cry Pretty) – Garcia’s first-time nomination comes for his production work on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty. Garcia’s work spans the Country, Christian and pop genres, garnering accolades in each. He has worked with artists like Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha, Kip Moore, Mandisa, TobyMac and many more.

MICHAEL HARDY(aka HARDY) – Song of the Year (“God’s Country”) – Hardy earns his first nod as a songwriter on Blake Shelton’s hit “God’s Country.” The singer-songwriter has co-written hits such as Florida Georgia Line collaboration with Morgan Wallen on “Up Down,” as well as Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple” and Seth Ennis’ “CallYour Mama.” In addition, Hardy has since released two EPs of his own, titled “This Ole Boy” and “Where to Find Me.”

CODY JOHNSON – New Artist of the Year – Johnson earns his first nomination as New Artist of the Year. His most recent album Ain’t Nothing To Itfeatures his latest hit “On My Way To You.” Johnson was also featured on Brooks & Dunn’s collaboration album Reboot performing “Red Dirt Road” with the duo.

JIM JONSIN – Album of the Year (Cry Pretty) – Jonsin earns a nomination for his production work onCarrie Underwood’s album Cry Pretty. The producer spans genres working with Lil Wayne (“Lollipop”), T.I. (“Whatever You Like”), and Usher (“There Goes My Baby”), as well as Jamie Foxx (“Unpredictable”), Nelly (“Just a Dream”), and Beyoncé (“Sweet Dreams”).

GREG KURSTIN – Single of the Year (“GIRL), Album of the Year (GIRL), Song of the Year (“GIRL”) – Kurstin’s three nominations come for his work on Maren Morris’ GIRLas a songwriter, producer and mix engineer. He’s produced, written and played instruments on recorded tracks for countless artists including Adele, Sia, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters and many more, with releases he’s associated with cumulatively selling more than 85 million albums worldwide.

ASHLEY MCBRYDE – New Artist of the Year – McBryde’s first nomination comes in the New Artist of the Year category. McBryde’s debt LP Girl Going Nowherefeatures hits like “A Dive Bar in Dahlonega” and the title track “Girl Going Nowhere.” She will also accompany Miranda Lambert on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

DAVE MEYERS – Music Video of the Year (“GIRL”) – Meyers garners a nomination for his work directing the music video for Maren Morris’s “GIRL.” The director is known for his work in the 90s on top hits from Missy Elliott, Britney Spears, NSYNC and Jay Z, as well as current videos with pop stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello andShawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar.

SOPHIE MULLER – Music Video of the Year (“God’s Country”) – Muller’s nomination comes for her work directing Blake Shelton’s music video for “God’s Country.” She has workedwithmusical stars, such as Gwen Stefani,Beyoncé,Rihanna,Coldplay,Weezer, Dolly Parton,the Dixie Chicks,Alicia Keys, Shakira, Kings of Leon and more.

LIL NAS X – Musical Event of the Year (“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Nasearnshis first nomination in theMusical Event of the Year category for his hit featuring Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix).”He has since recorded remixes of the song with Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and BTS’ RM. Nas has also released his debut EP 7, which includes his follow-upsingle “Panini.”

CARLY PEARCE – New Artist of the Year – Pearce tallies her first nomination for New Artist of the Year. Her debut album Every Little Thingincludes hits like “Hide the Wine,” “If My Name Was Whiskey,” and the title track, “Every Little Thing.”Pearce has toured with artists like Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan as well as co-headlined a tour with Russell Dickerson.

MICHAEL TRENT REZNOR – Musical Event of the Year (“Old Town Road (Remix)”) – Reznor tallies his first nomination for his producer credit on Lil NasX’s hit featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix).” Selling over 20 million records, Reznor is the lead singer of Nine Inch Nails (NIN).

ATTICUS MATTHEW ROSS – Musical Event of the Year (“Old Town Road (Remix)”) – Ross earns his nomination for his producer credit on Lil Nas X’s hit featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix).” Ross is a member of Nine Inch Nails (NIN).

JORDAN SCHMIDT – Song of the Year (“God’s Country”) – Schmidt earns his first nod as a writer on Blake Shelton’s hit “God’s Country.” The producer, engineer and songwriter has written songs for countless artists, including Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean Old Dominion, Kane Brown and more.

REID SHIPPEN – Single of the Year (“Burning Man”) – Shippengarners a nomination for his work as a mix engineer on “Burning Man” by Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne. The mixer, producer and engineer has worked with artists like Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Keith Urban.

THE STEREOTYPES – Album of the Year (Center Point Road) – The Stereotypes earn a nomination for their production work on Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road. The Los Angeles production and songwriting team—made up of Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Charm—has written and produced tracks for top artists including Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Ne-Yo, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony and more.

ILYA TOSHINSKY – Musician of the Year (Banjo/Guitar) – Toshinsky’s first nod comes in the category of Musician of the Year for his banjo and guitar work. He has played for artists like Taylor Swift, The Band Perry, One Direction, Scotty McCreery, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett.

MORGAN WALLEN – New Artist of the Year – Wallen garners his first nod for New Artist of the Year. His debut album, If I Know Me, includes recent hits, such as “The Way I Talk,” “Chasin’ You” and “Up Down,” featuring Florida Georgia Line. Wallen has toured with Luke Bryan, Chris Lane, Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line and Luke Combs.

ROBERT WILLIFORD – Song of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy”) – Williford garners his first nomination as a writer on Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy.” He has collaborated with Combs on hits like “One Number Away” and “Must’ve Never Met You.”The songwriter also shares the stage with Combs as a guitarist and background vocalist.

CLEVE WILSON – Album of the Year (Center Point Road) – Wilson earns his first nomination in the Album of the Year category for his work producing Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road. Specifically, Wilson worked with Rhett alongside Kelsea Ballerini to produce the album’s title track “Center Point Road.”

YOUNGKIO – Musical Event of the Year (“Old Town Road (Remix)”) – YoungKio’s first nomination comes for his production work on Lil Nas X’s hit featuring Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix).” The 19-year old Dutch producer mixed the beats for song.