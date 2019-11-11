Suicide prevention among Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Too many of our active duty service members never make it to celebrating Veterans Day.

In 2018, 325 active duty service men and women died by suicide. And more than 6-thousand veterans have taken their own lives each year since 2005.

The Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs Department say they are working to drastically reduce those numbers.

Kellie Meyer talks with VA Secretary Robert Wilkie about what the administration is doing to bring these numbers down and hears from a military group that is working to give more resources to those struggling with mental health issues.