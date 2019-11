Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The government runs out of money in 10 days… and while Congress appears poised to pass a short-term spending bill and avoid a government shutdown, some lawmakers say it’s time to end these last-minute scrambles for good.

Two different bills have been introduced that would end forever the threat of a government shutdown to happen.

Trevor Shirley reports the bills are meeting with some resistance, as some lawmakers seem to believe shutdown brinksmanship is not always bad.