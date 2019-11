Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Professional skateboarder Ryan Sheckler made a stop in New Orleans today. This was all part of his 10th annual "Skate for a Cause" tour that the Sheckler Foundation puts on.

Young skateboarders showed up to learn tricks of the trade from one of the best!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us to Parisite Park to talk with Ryan Sheckler.

For more information about Sheckler Foundation, click HERE.