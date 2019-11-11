School in Reserve put on lockdown after stapler mistaken for gun

RESERVE, LA – Shortly after 11:00 Monday morning, East St. John High School was placed on lockdown.

The lockdown came after a student reported that another student may be in possession of a weapon.

In conjunction with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, a search was conducted of the campus.

The student in question was located and the suspected weapon was determined to be an open stapler that had been wrapped in a bandana.

The student was removed from campus and has been booked by the Sheriff’s Office with terrorizing.

