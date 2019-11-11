Rare transit of Mercury occurring today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An event that won't happen again for another 13 years is occurring Monday. The planet Mercury is in a transit between the sun and earth, giving you a chance to see it moving across.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen spoke with NASA Astrophysicist Padi Boyd about what this means and what we can learn from it. Plus how you can view it and gain more information.

Remember NEVER look directly at the sun. You need special equipment or you can watch live via the NASA feed.

For all the information on this event and more follow NASA on social media @NASAsun and @NASAuniverse