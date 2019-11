TUSCALOOSA, AL – The Crimson Tide was washed away by the unstoppable LSU Tigers in a game fans of both teams won’t soon forget.

Among the many highlights of the landmark game, Joe Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 20 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 9 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

LSU ended up beating Bama 46-41.

Here’s a look at some of the best moments from the game: