Photos: Saints fall flat against the Falcons

Posted 9:05 AM, November 11, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 10: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints and Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons react after a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Falcons won 26-9. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints fell from grace against a struggling Atlanta Falcons team that somehow managed to turn the tables on the home team in the Superdome.

The Falcons won only their second game all season, despite being 12 and 1/2 point underdogs.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was sacked six times, and the Saints were penalized 12 times for 90 yards.

The Falcons took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter on an 8 yard TD pass from Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper, and never relinquished it.

Here are some of the best moments from the game:

