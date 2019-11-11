Help catch burglar who returned for an encore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a man who is accused of returning to the scene of a crime only to strike again. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crimes happened in the Treme' area in the 1200 block of Marais Street. The first instance happened on November 1 at a little after 6:00 in the evening. Police say a man burglarized a car then tried to break into a home as well. Both the house and car belonged to the same person. Police say the victim was home at the time and was able to scare away the suspect.

The second case happened on November 4 at about 8:15 in the morning. Police say the same suspect returned and targeted the same home. In that case, nobody was home and the burglar got away with cash, jewelry, and some video gaming systems.

Police released surveillance video from both burglaries. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.