Everything you need to know about the CMA Awards 2019

Are you ready for Country Music’s Biggest Night? Read up here so you don’t miss a beat!

The 2019 CMA Awards are scheduled for 7 P.M. on Wednesday, November 13, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

How can I watch the CMA Awards? View the broadcast from your local ABC affiliate station, including WGNO.

Who’s hosting the CMA Awards? Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Who is performing at the CMA Awards? The current performer lineup includes: Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Chris Janson, Chris Stapleton, Crystal Gayle, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Eric Church, for KING & COUNTRY, Garth Brooks, Gretchen Wilson, Halsey, Jennifer Nettles, John Osborne, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, Maren Morris, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, P!NK, Reba McEntire, Runaway June, Sara Evans, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Terri Clark, The Highwomen, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson and Zach Williams. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for additional announcements.

Who is nominated for CMA Awards? View the full list of final nominees HERE.

Who are the first-time nominees? First-time nominees include: Ashley McBryde (New Artist of the Year), Atticus Matthew Ross (Musical Event of the Year), Devin Dawson (Song of the Year), Carly Pearce (New Artist of the Year), Cleve Wilson (Album of the Year), Cody Johnson (New Artist of the Year), David Garcia (Album of the Year), Dave Meyers (Music Video of the Year), F. Reid Shippen (Single of the Year), Greg Kurstin (Single, Album and Song of the Year), Hannah Lux Davis (Music Video of the Year), Ilya Toshinky (Musician of the Year), Jenee Fleenor (Musician of the Year), Jim Jonsin (Album of the Year), Jordan Schmidt (Song of the Year), Lil Nas X (Musical Event of the Year), Lindsay Ell (Musical Event of the Year), Michael Hardy (Song of the Year), Michael Trent Reznor (Musical Event of the Year), Morgan Wallen (New Artist of the Year), Sophie Muller (Music Video of the Year), The Stereotypes (Album of the Year), and YoungKio (Musical Event of the Year).

How are the winners of CMA Awards chosen? The CMA Awards winners are voted on by members of the Country Music Association (music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters, musicians, touring professionals & other industry professionals) which means nominees and winners are honored by their peers in the music industry.

How can I prepare for the night of the CMA Awards? In anticipation for Country Music’s Biggest Night, check out our curated playlists on select streaming platforms: Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music.

How do I stay updated on everything CMA Awards related? Follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for timely updates and information regarding the 2019 CMA Awards.