Defense Funding

As lawmakers are attend veterans day events across the country to show their support for veterans across the country, Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says if Congress really wants to support our troops, they would quit playing politics and pass the National Defense Authorization Act.

The NDAA, which covers everything from spending to policy for the military, must be reauthorized by the end of the year.

Anna Wiernicki reports Senator Inhofe says if Congress does not pass the bill before the end of the year it would be devastating for our military.