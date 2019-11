Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The US Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on DACA—The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children to remain in the US if they are in school or employed and stay out of trouble.

President Trump moved to end the program, and challenges to that decision have been making their way through the courts.

Stakeholders in the case have begun arriving in Washington.

Alexandra Limon speaks with one of the plaintiffs in the case.