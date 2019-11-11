Coach O on Instagram post: A very emotional moment, that’s all it was

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said there’s things to be said in public, and things not. And, an instagram post by a player in the locker room after a win over Alabama, he says, never should have gone public.

In the post, Orgeron tells his team about kicking Alabama’s posterior in recruiting. Then he says “Roll Tide” and an audible obscenity.

Monday, Orgeron said he spoke to the player who posted the video.

Top ranked LSU plays at Ole Miss Saturday. Kick off is at 6 pm. LSU is a 21.5 point favorite according to the website betus.com.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 20 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 9 passes for 77 yards and a score. Burrow and Edwards-Helaire shared SEC offensive player of the week honors.

LSU leads the SEC in total offense (538.4 yards per game), passing offense (379.3 yards per game), and red zone offense (48 of 49).