NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Younghoe Koo #7 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Still kicking: 1-7 Falcons lead Saints 13-6 at the half
The Atlanta Falcons, 12.5 point underdogs, are giving the Saints all they want through 30 minutes of football at the Superdome.
Atlanta leads New Orleans 13-6.
The only TD of the game was a second quarter 8 yard TD pass from Matt Ryan to tight end Austin Hooper.