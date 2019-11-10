× Still kicking: 1-7 Falcons lead Saints 13-6 at the half

The Atlanta Falcons, 12.5 point underdogs, are giving the Saints all they want through 30 minutes of football at the Superdome.

Atlanta leads New Orleans 13-6.

The only TD of the game was a second quarter 8 yard TD pass from Matt Ryan to tight end Austin Hooper.

Atlanta has 85 rush yards, the Saints 24.