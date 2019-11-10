× LSU moves-up in Amway Coaches Poll

Baton Rouge, La. — The LSU Tigers have moved-up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll after Saturday’s win over Alabama. They remain the top team in the AP Top 25 Poll and we’ll know where they are in the College Football Playoff Poll Tuesday evening. With the loss, Alabama slides from No. 1 in the Coaches Poll to No. 4 and from No. 2 in the AP Poll to No. 4.

LSU takes over at the top of the @AmwayUS Coaches Poll, while Alabama remains in the top four after their epic SEC showdown. @WeAreAFCA https://t.co/nyNt3ARKZA pic.twitter.com/CNEJGCKT38 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 10, 2019

This was the first win for LSU over Alabama since the 2011 season. The Tigers are now (9-0), while the Crimson Tide falls to (8-1).