LSU moves-up in Amway Coaches Poll

Posted 6:25 PM, November 10, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. — The LSU Tigers have moved-up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll after Saturday’s win over Alabama. They remain the top team in the AP Top 25 Poll and we’ll know where they are in the College Football Playoff Poll Tuesday evening. With the loss, Alabama slides from No. 1 in the Coaches Poll to No. 4 and from No. 2 in the AP Poll to No. 4.

This was the first win for LSU over Alabama since the 2011 season. The Tigers are now (9-0), while the Crimson Tide falls to (8-1).

