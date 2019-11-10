NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
LIVE BLOG: Saints vs. Falcons
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS – The much anticipated rival game kicks off Sunday at 12 P.M. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The 7-1 Saints will take on the 1-7 Atlanta Falcons.
This is only Brees’s second game back since his injury, and this will be Matt Ryan’s first game back since his injury.