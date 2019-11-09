Orgeron says: “This is our house” after LSU defeats Bama 46-41

Posted 8:02 PM, November 9, 2019, by

The native son has coached LSU to a victory over Alabama, ending the Tigers’ eight game losing streak at the hands of the SEC West kingpins.

Here’s Ed Orgeron with his players after the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium .

Data pix.

The victory touched off a sustained celebration by the LSU faithful.

Joe Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes, for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 20 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 9 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire scored on TD runs of 5 and 7 yards in the fourth quarter as LSU held off a furious Alabama comeback.

LSU led 33-13 at the half.

Burrow now has 33 touchdown passes on the season, 11 shy of the SEC record held by Missouri's Drew Lock.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.