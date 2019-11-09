× Orgeron says: “This is our house” after LSU defeats Bama 46-41

The native son has coached LSU to a victory over Alabama, ending the Tigers’ eight game losing streak at the hands of the SEC West kingpins.

Here’s Ed Orgeron with his players after the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium .

The victory touched off a sustained celebration by the LSU faithful.

Joe Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes, for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 20 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 9 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire scored on TD runs of 5 and 7 yards in the fourth quarter as LSU held off a furious Alabama comeback.

LSU led 33-13 at the half.

Burrow now has 33 touchdown passes on the season, 11 shy of the SEC record held by Missouri's Drew Lock.