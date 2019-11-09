Geaux Joe: Burrow throws 3 TD’s in the first half, LSU leads Bama by 20

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Terrace Marshall Jr. #6 of the LSU Tigers celebrates scoring a 29-yard receiving touchdown during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers have played their most impressive half of the season.

Burow has thrown 3 TD passes, running his total to 33 for the year, as top ranked LSU leads second ranked Alabama 33-13 at the half in Tuscaloosa.

Burrow has thrown TD passes of 33 yards to Ja’Marr Chase, 29 yards to Terrace Marshall, and 13 yards to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Burrow has completed 18 of 20 passes for 252 yards.

LSU broke the game open late in the second quarter. Edwards-Helaire scored on a one yard run with 26 seconds left. On the ensuing Alabama drive, Patrick Queen intercepted Tua Tagavailoa and returned the ball deep into Bama territory. Alabama was penalized for a personal foul putting the ball on the Tide 13.

On the next play, Burrow threw 13 yards to a wide open Clyde-Edwards Helaire for the touchdown.

Alabama scored on two big plays. Jalen Waddle returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

In the second, Tagavailoa threw 64 yards to Devonta Smith.

 

