Cushenberry: Tigers shut up fake Alabama fans win victory, Burrow jumps to the front of Heisman race

Center Lloyd Cushenberry is enjoying the silence.

LSU 46, Alabama 41.

The Tigers, he says, shut up “the fake Alabama fans in Louisiana.”

And, Joe Burrow jumped to the top of the Heisman race by throwing for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s our report from Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.