× Why a radio host says, ‘A prayer a day helps Veterans in a big way.’

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)- Since Veteran’s Day is just a few days away, we wanted to take some time to honor those who have served. Twist reporter Peyton LoCicero shares a special story about a veteran that goes beyond his call of Duty.

“And, Good Morning listeners here at Lagniappe 103.7. As always we ask that you keep in your thoughts and your prayers truly America’s finest men and women who are in harms way. We ask that your keep them close to you and keep them in your thoughts and definitely keep them in your prayers.”

When the mics are hot and the sign reads, ” ON THE AIR,” there is one thing listeners can always county on. A prayer for veterans and active military members to start the show.

Every morning, that’s how the Thibodaux radio show starts out.

Why do you start your radio show every morning with a prayer for those who are over seas or fighter for our country? “Because people who are wearing the uniform need support and the biggest support that I know I can give them is prayer,” explained Gene Richard, Radio host of Lagniappa 103.7 and KTIB 620 AM.

“I know when I was in Vietnam people prayed for me. So, I made a pact then, that if I ever got the opportunity I would pray for them. And, I do,” shared Richard.

Gene Richard is the voice behind the mic, that many people have listened to religiously for the past 20 years.

Before radio though, Richard’s occupation was drastically different.

“I entered the service in August of 1967 trying to beat the draft.”

Trying to beat the odd and taking matters into his own hands, “I went down to the nearest recruiting center and recruited in the United States Army, only because they gave me a four month extension on going in.”

Richard said he never thought he would actually get to Vietnam and see the battle field but, once again the odds were against him.

“One of the things that the recruiter told me was that you will never see Vietnam…well, my name came up and Private Eugene J. Richard, South Vietnam.”\

Fast forward nearly, 35 years to where we find Richard today, on the radio praying for those in uniform.

“And it’s not just me. It’s all the listeners that hear it, that do the same. So, for one minute and 30 seconds we are praying for veterans everyday.”