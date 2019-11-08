× Thibodeauxville Fall Festival 2019

Thibodeauxville Fall Festival

“The award winning annual fall festival Thibodeauxville originated in 1992 in an effort to reacquaint the community with Thibodaux’s beautiful historic downtown area. Since its inception, Thibodeauxville has grown from 13 arts, crafts, and food vendors and a few hundred festival goers to 180 vendors and 15,000 visitors! In addition to the original arts and crafts and delicious Cajun food, Thibodeauxville now features several stages of continuous live musical entertainment. Local entertainers are featured as well as regionally known musical artists. Local residents as well as thousands of visitors to the city attend the festival.” – facebook.com/thibodeauxville/

Saturday, November 9, 2019

Historic Downtown Thibodaux

8:30am – 5:00pm

Free Admission and Parking Free Shuttle from Harang Auditorium to Festival Grounds

Live Music Stage A 10:00am – 1:00pm: Soul Survivors 1:30pm – 5:00pm: Rockin’ Dopsie Stage B All Day: The Cajun Music Preservation Society Stage C All Day: Christian Music

Activities Thibodeauxville Duck Race at 4:00pm 5k & 10k Run Arts & Crafts Car Show featuring hot rods, trucks, antique vehicles, and more Kid Zone



Click here for more information about the Thibodeauxville Fall Festival.