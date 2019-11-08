The bets are in: Edwards enters friendly wager with Alabama Gov. over LSU game

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a friendly wager with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey over tomorrow’s big game between LSU and Alabama.

Edwards is offering up some classic Louisiana cuisine for the tasty bet.

“I want to bet you,” Edwards said in a video posted to his Twitter feed. “It’ll be seafood from one of the best places in the world, right here in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tony’s Seafood, against whatever it is you think would be a comparable bet.”

.@GovernorKayIvey how about a friendly wager on tomorrow's big game when my @LSUfootball Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide? Though I know I won't have to cover, I'm willing to put up some fresh Louisiana seafood from @Tonys_seafood. Are you in? #lagov #LSU #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/CD6oPq0lV5 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 8, 2019

Ivy responded with her own Twitter video gladly accepting the challenge.

“I see you Louisiana seafood and will offer you a gift basket of Priester’s Pecans, but I’m not too worried about having it shipped over to you,” Ivy said. “Looking forward to getting some of that Gulf Coast seafood. Roll Tide!”

For his part, Edwards doesn’t think he will have to pay up either.

“I personally don’t believe I’m going to have to go to Tony’s and buy any seafood for you, but I’ll be looking forward to whatever you will send me when the LSU Tigers actually prevail on Saturday over the Alabama Crimson Tide,” he said.