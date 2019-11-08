Slidell man could serve 80 years in prison for distributing heroin

Anthony Chaney

COVINGTON, LA – The suspect faces from five to 40 years in prison on each count, but as a multiple offender, he could face more time.

A St. Tammany Parish jury convicted 33-year-old Anthony J. Chaney, of Slidell, of two counts of distribution of heroin.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

Chaney was the target of a narcotics investigation by the Louisiana State Police in August 2017, and an undercover trooper conducted two buys from Chaney.

Chaney has multiple prior convictions, including attempted disarming of a police officer, simple burglary, a domestic violence case from Texas, as well as multiple possession of marijuana convictions.

He also has a new pending felony charge in orleans parish for second degree battery and domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

