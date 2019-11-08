TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 22: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball as Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the first half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on October 22, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Pelicans lose, fall to (1-7) on season
New Orleans — The Pelicans lost their 7th game of the season Friday night, falling at home to the Raptors 122-104. Pascal Siakam single-handedly torched New Orleans, with 44 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto.
For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram was their high scorer for the 6th time in their 8 games so far this season. He had 27 points in the loss. Jrue Holiday chipped-in 16 points, 6 rebounds and a team-high 6 assists.
The Pelicans have a quick turnaround with another back-to-back of this young season, traveling to take-on the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night.