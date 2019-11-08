× Pelicans lose, fall to (1-7) on season

New Orleans — The Pelicans lost their 7th game of the season Friday night, falling at home to the Raptors 122-104. Pascal Siakam single-handedly torched New Orleans, with 44 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto.

For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram was their high scorer for the 6th time in their 8 games so far this season. He had 27 points in the loss. Jrue Holiday chipped-in 16 points, 6 rebounds and a team-high 6 assists.

The Pelicans have a quick turnaround with another back-to-back of this young season, traveling to take-on the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night.