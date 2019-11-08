NOPD: Missing child located, grandmother arrested for kidnapping

NEW ORLEANS – After being missing for nearly a week, the NOPD announced on Friday that that the child was located and is in good health.

The child’s grandmother,  65-year-old Linda C. Balbaugh-Dalahoyde kidnapped the child on Halloween.

The reporting person told police that around 7 A.M. on October 31, she discovered her son and mother were missing from their residence located in the 2000 block of Brainard Street.

The reporting person advised officers that Dalahoyde took the juvenile from his residence without his legal guardian’s permission.

