Even when the flu shot is just 20% effective it can still reduce US doctor visits due to illness by an estimated 20 million in a single year, the new report published in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States) finds.
Louisiana State Department of Health and Hospitals offering free flu shots
NEW ORLEANS– With flu season starting, the Louisiana Department of Health is scheduling a flu vaccination days throughout the state. These one-day clinics will allow people to come in and get a flu shot at little or no cost to the patient.
You can click on this link for times and locations across the state.